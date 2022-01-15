Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi urges EC to postpone February 14 state Assembly polls, here’s why

New Delhi: Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi wrote to Chief Election Commissioner Sushil Chandra asking him to delay the state Assembly polls to be held on February 14.

The letter dated January 13, 2022, said that many from the Scheduled Castes (SC) community, which contributes around 32 percent of the total population, will likely visit Uttar Pradesh’s Varanasi from February 10 in view of Guru Ravidas birth anniversary on February 16.

“In such a situation, many people from this community would not be able to cast their votes for the State Assembly, which is otherwise their constitutional right. They have requested that the voting date may be extended in such a way that they are able to visit Banaras from 10th to 16th February 2022, as also participate in the Assembly elections,” the letter written by the Punjab CM read.

Punjab CM Charanjit S Channi wrote to Chief Election Commissioner on Jan 13, requesting him "to postpone Feb 14 State Assembly polls for at least six days as many people from SC community from the State likely to visit Varanasi,in view of Guru Ravidas birth anniversary on Feb 16" pic.twitter.com/TzLzR3t2fn — ANI (@ANI) January 15, 2022

The Congress CM urged the EC to postpone the Punjab polls for at least six days “enabling about 20 lakh people to utilize their right to vote for the State Legislative Assembly”.

Meanwhile, as per the candidates' list released by Congress today, CM Charanjit Singh Channi will contest from Chamkaur Sahib SC, while Punjab party chief Navjot Singh Sidhu has been fielded from Amritsar East.

Punjab will vote in one phase on February 14 to elect a 117-member House.

(With agency inputs)

Live TV