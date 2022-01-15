हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Punjab polls

Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi urges EC to postpone February 14 state Assembly polls, here’s why

Punjab will vote in one phase on February 14 to elect a 117-member House. 

Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi urges EC to postpone February 14 state Assembly polls, here’s why
File Photo

New Delhi: Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi wrote to Chief Election Commissioner Sushil Chandra asking him to delay the state Assembly polls to be held on February 14. 

The letter dated January 13, 2022, said that many from the Scheduled Castes (SC) community, which contributes around 32 percent of the total population, will likely visit Uttar Pradesh’s Varanasi from February 10 in view of Guru Ravidas birth anniversary on February 16. 

“In such a situation, many people from this community would not be able to cast their votes for the State Assembly, which is otherwise their constitutional right. They have requested that the voting date may be extended in such a way that they are able to visit Banaras from 10th to 16th February 2022, as also participate in the Assembly elections,” the letter written by the Punjab CM read. 

The Congress CM urged the EC to postpone the Punjab polls for at least six days “enabling about 20 lakh people to utilize their right to vote for the State Legislative Assembly”. 

Meanwhile, as per the candidates' list released by Congress today, CM Charanjit Singh Channi will contest from Chamkaur Sahib SC, while Punjab party chief Navjot Singh Sidhu has been fielded from Amritsar East. 

Punjab will vote in one phase on February 14 to elect a 117-member House. 

(With agency inputs)

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Punjab pollsCharanjit Singh ChanniElection Commission of India (ECI)Sushil Chandra
Next
Story

CBI recovers Rs 1.30 crore from GAIL director's home, arrests 5 in bribery case

Must Watch

PT1M11S

Virat Kohli Resigned: Syed Kirmani Calls Virat Kohli Bad Looser!