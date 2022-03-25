Punjab ex-MLAs to get pension for one term only: CM Bhagwant Mann

New Delhi: Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Friday (March 25) announced that former MLAs will now get pension for only one term, irrespective of the times they were elected.

Releasing a video, the Punjab CM said, "Ex-MLAs in Punjab, even if they have won twice, five times or ten times, they will now get pension for one term only." Mann stated that money saved from this will be spent on the welfare of the people of the state.

There will also be a deduction in allowances given to MLAs' families: Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann pic.twitter.com/Inza19PwYF — ANI (@ANI) March 25, 2022

"Our political leaders, including MLAs, seek votes from you with folded hands by saying that give us a chance to serve you," Mann said, adding "but you will be surprised to know that several MLAs who won thrice, four times or five times and then after losing the elections or after not getting tickets for contesting the polls, get lakhs of rupees in pension per month."

Mann said this puts a financial burden of crores of rupees on the exchequer and further declared a reduction will also be made in MLAs' family pensions as well.

In another significant decision after assuming power, Bhagwant Mann on March 22 had announced that the employment of Group C and D temporary employees will be made permanent and directed Chief Secretary to end such contractual and outsourcing recruitments.

"We have decided to make 35,000 temporary employees of Group C and D permanent. I have directed Chief Secretary to end such contractual and outsourcing recruitments," Mann had said.

Meanwhile, Punjab CM Mann met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi on Thursday, after which he called on his Delhi counterpart and AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal.

Talking about his meeting with the PM, Mann said he asked for financial support for the state. "We need the support of the Centre to maintain national security. Punjab's financial condition is in doldrums. We've demanded Rs 50,000 crores package per year for 2 years to improve state's financial situation," Bhagwant Mann had said.

(With agency inputs)

