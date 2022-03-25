हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Punjab

Punjab ex-MLAs to get pension for one term only: CM Bhagwant Mann

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann said, "Ex-MLAs in Punjab, even if they have won twice, five times or ten times, they will now get pension for one term only." 

Punjab ex-MLAs to get pension for one term only: CM Bhagwant Mann
File Photo

New Delhi: Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Friday (March 25) announced that former MLAs will now get pension for only one term, irrespective of the times they were elected. 

Releasing a video, the Punjab CM said, "Ex-MLAs in Punjab, even if they have won twice, five times or ten times, they will now get pension for one term only." Mann stated that money saved from this will be spent on the welfare of the people of the state.

"Our political leaders, including MLAs, seek votes from you with folded hands by saying that give us a chance to serve you," Mann said, adding "but you will be surprised to know that several MLAs who won thrice, four times or five times and then after losing the elections or after not getting tickets for contesting the polls, get lakhs of rupees in pension per month." 

Mann said this puts a financial burden of crores of rupees on the exchequer and further declared a reduction will also be made in MLAs' family pensions as well. 

In another significant decision after assuming power, Bhagwant Mann on March 22 had announced that the employment of Group C and D temporary employees will be made permanent and directed Chief Secretary to end such contractual and outsourcing recruitments. 

"We have decided to make 35,000 temporary employees of Group C and D permanent. I have directed Chief Secretary to end such contractual and outsourcing recruitments," Mann had said. 

Meanwhile, Punjab CM Mann met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi on Thursday, after which he called on his Delhi counterpart and AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal. 

Talking about his meeting with the PM, Mann said he asked for financial support for the state. "We need the support of the Centre to maintain national security. Punjab's financial condition is in doldrums. We've demanded Rs 50,000 crores package per year for 2 years to improve state's financial situation," Bhagwant Mann had said. 

(With agency inputs)

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
PunjabBhagwant MannMLA pensionPunjab MLAs
Next
Story

It is no more liveable: BJP MP Roopa Ganguly breaks down in Parliament over Birbhum violence

Must Watch

PT15M19S

Yogi Adityanath Oath Taking Ceremony: 50 Unheard Stories About Yogi