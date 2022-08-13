New Delhi: Amid an upward trend in Covid-19 cases, the Punjab government on Saturday (August 13, 2022) made face masks mandatory in public places. As the state continues to witness rising coronavirus infections, the state government issued an advisory stating that all must ensure wearing of appropriate masks in all educational institutions, government and private offices, during indoor and outdoor gatherings, malls and public places.

Punjab | Amid an upward trend in #COVID19 cases, the Punjab govt's Home Affairs dept issues an advisory to ensure "wearing of appropriate masks in all educational institutions, govt & pvt offices, indoor & outdoor gatherings, malls, public places, etcetera." pic.twitter.com/Ll0kuG3k9f — ANI (@ANI) August 13, 2022

The guidelines comes as Punjab is witnessing rising cases of Covid-19 over the past one week.

Meanwhile, India on Saturday reported nearly 16,000 new Covid cases and 68 deaths including 24 deaths revised by Kerala. The active cases tally reached 1,19,264 after a decrease of 4,271 in 24 hours.

The active cases comprise 0.28 per cent of the total infections. The fresh 15,815 cases and 68 deaths have pushed the overall figures to 4,42,39,372 cases and 5,26,996 deaths.

With 20,018 new daily recoveries, the total recoveries data reached 4,35,93,112. India’s recovery rate stands at 98.54%, while the fatality rate at 1.19%. The daily positivity rate stands at 4.36 per cent, while the weekly rate was 4.79 per cent.

