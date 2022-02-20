Punjab polls: Sonu Sood's sister Malvika hopeful of winning Moga seat

Moga: Bollywood actor Sonu Sood`s sister Malvika Sood Sachar is hopeful of winning the Assembly elections from Punjab`s Moga seat on Congress ticket. "I feel positive for today. A lot of people are calling up including those from foreign countries and are cheering up for my support. Many of them have assured me to vote for me today. If people think that Sonu Sood is a star, then it`s an icing on the cake for me," Malvika was quoted as saying by an ANI report.

Malvika Sood Sachar further said, "I have worked a lot for the welfare of the people. We have done many social works. I don`t think any other candidate has done so much social work." Malvika Sood joined Congress in Punjab`s Moga on January 10 this year.

Ahead of polling, she told ANI, "People are dialling me and saying that we are waiting for the voting to start and will vote for you. We've done many social works. I don't think any other candidate has done so much social work."

Over 2.14 crore voters of the state will decide the fate of 1304 candidates in the fray from 117 constituencies on Sunday. Polling on Sunday began across 117 seats in the state at 8 AM.

Punjab is witnessing a multi-corner contest this time with Congress, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Shiromani Akali Dal-Bahujan Samaj Party alliance, and the coalition of Bharatiya Janata Party-former chief minister Amarinder Singh`s Punjab Lok Congress party as key players.

Ahead of polling, CM Charanjit Singh Channi offered prayers at Gurudwara Sri Katalgarh Sahib, Kharar, said, "It's leadership of the party. It'll now be the will of the almighty and people, we've made all efforts." Channi is contesting from Chamkaur Sahib and Bhadaur constituencies.

According to Punjab Chief Electoral Officer Dr S Karuna Raju, there are 1304 candidates--1209 male, 93 women and two transgenders are in the fray in 117 constituencies.

A total of 1,304 candidates-- 231 are from national parties, 250 from state parties, 362 from unrecognised Parties, and 461 are Independent candidates.He said that as many as 315 contesting candidates are with Criminal Antecedents.

In the 2017 Punjab Assembly polls, Congress had won 77 seats in the 117-member House, Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) managed to win only 18 seats, while AAP had emerged as the second-largest party with 20 seats.

