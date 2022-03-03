हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Quad meet

Quad meet: PM Narendra Modi stresses on dialogue, diplomacy route to resolve Ukraine-Russia war

PM Narendra Modi today laid emphasis on need to return to the route of dialogue and diplomacy to resolve the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war.

Quad meet: PM Narendra Modi stresses on dialogue, diplomacy route to resolve Ukraine-Russia war
M Narendra Modi today laid emphasis on need to return to the route of dialogue and diplomacy.

Partcipating in the meeting of Quad member nations, PM Narendra Modi today laid emphasis on need to return to the route of dialogue and diplomacy to resolve the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war. The Quad leader discussed developments in ASEAN, Indian Ocean region and Pacific Islands, a statement by the Prime Minister's Office said.

Speaking at the meet, PM Narendra Modi reiterated the importance of adhering to UN Charter, international law, respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Besides Modi, the meeting was attended by US President Joe Biden, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison and Japanese PM Fumio Kishida.

"Developments in Ukraine were discussed in the meeting, including its humanitarian implications. The Prime Minister emphasised the need to return to a path of dialogue and diplomacy," an official statement said.

"The leaders agreed on accelerating cooperation, with an objective to achieve concrete outcomes by the summit in Japan later this year," the statement said. It said Modi underlined that the Quad must remain focused on its core objective of promoting peace, stability and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific region.

"He called for concrete and practical forms of cooperation within the Quad, in areas like humanitarian and disaster relief, debt sustainability, supply chains, clean energy, connectivity, and capacity-building," it said.

The leaders also discussed other topical issues, including the situation in Southeast Asia, the Indian Ocean region and the Pacific Islands. "The leaders agreed to stay in touch and to work towards an ambitious agenda for the forthcoming Leaders' Summit in Japan," the statement said.

