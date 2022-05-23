हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Shashi Tharoor

'Quomodocunquize: Shashi Tharoor takes dig at Railways Ministry with head-scratcher

Congress leader Shashi Tharoor took a dig at the railway ministry with his rarely used English word over senior citizen concession which was put from March 2020 after the coronavirus pandemic hit the country.

&#039;Quomodocunquize: Shashi Tharoor takes dig at Railways Ministry with head-scratcher
Image credit: ANI

New Delhi: Congress leader Shashi Tharoor on Sunday took a dig at the Ministry of Railways with a difficult-to-pronounce head-scratcher -- quomodocunquize. The man of many words, who is known for throwing in rarely-used English words into the Twitter lexicon, helpfully shared the meaning too. "To make money by any means possible," the meaning posted by the Congress leader read. In a tweet, Tharoor said, "Obscure Words Deptt: Must the Indian Railways quomodocunquize?" He tagged the Ministry of Railways, using the hashtag 'SeniorCitizensConcession'. The concession, which was put on hold from March 2020 after the coronavirus pandemic hit the country, has remained suspended, with senior officials indicating it might not be retained.

While train services remained suspended through most of 2020 and parts of 2021, the demand for the concessions began surfacing as services normalised.

In another tweet, Tharoor posted another rarely used expression "play possum" to take a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi. "Unfamiliar Expressions Deptt: 'play possum': definitions: (1) pretend to be asleep or unconscious (as an opossum does to avoid attack) (2) feign ignorance," he tweeted.

"USAGE: Why does our PM play possum when heinous atrocities are committed by his worst supporters?" he said.

This is not the first time the author-politician-wordsmith has sent Twitterati scurrying for their dictionaries to confirm whether such words and expressions indeed exist. Last month, he had posted another head-scratcher  "quockerwodger."

"A quockerwodger was a type of wooden puppet. In politics, a quockerwodger was a politician acting on the instructions of an influential third party, rather than properly representing their constituents," he had said.
Before that, Tharoor took a dig at the BJP with the word 'allodoxaphobia', which he explained was an irrational fear of opinions.

Also, the Congress MP had engaged in friendly banter with TRS working president KT Rama Rao over COVID-19 medicine names and threw in the obscure 'floccinaucinihilipilification'.

Oxford dictionary describes 'floccinaucinihilipilification' as the action or habit of estimating something as worthless. In the past as well he has stumped people with words such as 'farrago' and 'troglodyte'.

While 'farrago' means a confused mixture, 'troglodyte' means a person regarded as being deliberately ignorant or old-fashioned.

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Shashi TharoorSenior Citizens ConcessionIndian Railways
Next
Story

WHO honours India's one million all-women ASHA volunteers for ‘outstanding’ work in advancing global health

Must Watch

PT1H4M10S

Taal Thok Ke : What is Samajwadi Party stand on Shafiqur Rahman's statement?