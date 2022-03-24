Raghav Chadha, AAP’s Rajya Sabha nominee, resigns from Delhi Legislative Assembly

New Delhi: AAP MLA Raghav Chadha, who is one of the party’s nominees from Punjab for Rajya Sabha polls, on Thursday (March 24) resigned from Delhi Legislative Assembly.

Chadha submitted his resignation from Delhi Legislative Assembly to Speaker Ram Niwas Goel.

After resigning, Chadha said he will work for the benefit of Punjab and raise issues of the state in the Upper House.

“I've given my resignation from Delhi Vidhan Sabha. All members have given me love including the speaker of the house. I will work for the betterment of Punjab in the upper house (Rajya Sabha). There are several issues that I will raise in the House,” the AAP leader was quoted as saying by ANI.

I've given my resignation from Delhi Vidhan Sabha. All members have given me love including the speaker of the house. I will work for the betterment of Punjab in the upper house (Rajya Sabha). There are several issues that I will raise in the House: AAP leader Raghav Chadha pic.twitter.com/ANuxnLOOuE — ANI (@ANI) March 24, 2022

AAP has nominated former cricketer Harbhajan Singh, Lovely Professional University founder Ashok Mittal, AAP MLA Raghav Chadha, IIT Delhi faculty Sandeep Pathak and industrialist Sanjeev Arora from Punjab for the March 31 Rajya Sabha polls. If elected, the 33-year-old Raghav Chadha will become the youngest member of the Rajya Sabha.

Remembering his time as an MLA from the Rajendra Nagar seat, Chadha said he worked really hard in his constituency.

"Be it during the pandemic or getting water pipelines installed, all the residents of our constituency are thankful to Kejriwal. I want to assure them that the MLA will change but the work will continue. I will always respect the honour that they bestowed on me. I am thankful to all the residents. This little brother and son of yours will always be there for you," PTI quoted him as saying.

Chadha said only in AAP ordinary, middle-class people get such huge opportunities.

"It is Kejriwal's model under which a person's patriotism and dedication is honoured. We are students of Kejriwal school of politics. He has chosen a different stream for me. I will miss this house. Jai Hind. Jai Bharat. Inquilab Zindabad," the AAP leader said during parting address in the Delhi Assembly.

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said his "younger brother" Raghav Chadha will be Delhi's and the country's voice in the Upper House. "This was probably his farewell speech. I am very happy that my younger brother Raghav Chadha has scaled up to Rajya Sabha by creating space for him at such a young age," Sisodia said.

(With agency inputs)

