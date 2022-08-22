NewsIndia
RAHUL GANDHI

Rahul Gandhi attacks PM Modi over multiple drug seizures from Gujarat

Ease of doing drug business' in Gujarat? Mr Prime Minister, answer these questions. Drugs worth thousands of crores are reaching Gujarat. Who is spreading this poison in the holy land of Gandhi-Patel," he said.

Edited By:  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Aug 22, 2022, 01:58 PM IST|Source: PTI
  • Rahul asked why the port owner has not been questioned so far regarding drug hauls
  • "Mr PM, for how long, will you be silent, the answers will have to be given," he said
  • Why are NCB and other govt agencies still not able to nab drug cartels in Gujarat?, he asked

Rahul Gandhi attacks PM Modi over multiple drug seizures from Gujarat

New Delhi: Posing several questions over multiple drug hauls from Gujarat, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and asked for how long he would be silent on this matter. His attack came days after the Anti-Narcotics Cell (ANC) of Mumbai Police busted a mephedrone manufacturing unit in Gujarat and seized drugs worth Rs 1,026 crore.

The former Congress chief posed a series of questions to PM on Twitter.

"Ease of doing drug business' in Gujarat? Mr Prime Minister, answer these questions. Drugs worth thousands of crores are reaching Gujarat. Who is spreading this poison in the holy land of Gandhi-Patel," he said in a tweet in Hindi.

He asked, why the port owner has not been questioned so far despite drugs being recovered on multiple ocassions.

"Why are NCB and other government agencies still not able to nab 'Narcos' running drug cartels in Gujarat?" Gandhi said. "Narcos" is the title of a Netflix series on drug cartels in Colombia.

 

"Who are the people sitting in the government of the Centre and in Gujarat who is giving protection to mafia 'friends', the Congress leader went on to ask. "Mr Prime Minister, for how long, will you be silent, the answers will have to be given," he said.

Rahul GandhiAdani's Gujarat portsmumbai drug bustMundra portAgneepath Scheme PM Narendra Modi

