Rahul Gandhi attacks PM Modi over multiple drug seizures from Gujarat

New Delhi: Posing several questions over multiple drug hauls from Gujarat, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and asked for how long he would be silent on this matter. His attack came days after the Anti-Narcotics Cell (ANC) of Mumbai Police busted a mephedrone manufacturing unit in Gujarat and seized drugs worth Rs 1,026 crore.

The former Congress chief posed a series of questions to PM on Twitter.

"Ease of doing drug business' in Gujarat? Mr Prime Minister, answer these questions. Drugs worth thousands of crores are reaching Gujarat. Who is spreading this poison in the holy land of Gandhi-Patel," he said in a tweet in Hindi.

गुजरात में ‘Ease of doing Drug business’? प्रधानमंत्री जी, इन सवालों के जवाब दीजिए।



1. गुजरात में हज़ारों करोड़ की ड्रग्स पहुंच रही है, गांधी-पटेल की पावन भूमि पर ये ज़हर कौन फैला रहा है?



2. बार-बार ड्रग्स बरामद होने के बावजूद, पोर्ट के मालिक से अब तक कोई पूछताछ क्यों नहीं हुई? — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) August 22, 2022

He asked, why the port owner has not been questioned so far despite drugs being recovered on multiple ocassions.

"Why are NCB and other government agencies still not able to nab 'Narcos' running drug cartels in Gujarat?" Gandhi said. "Narcos" is the title of a Netflix series on drug cartels in Colombia.

3. गुजरात में ड्रग कार्टेल चला रहे ‘Narcos’ को NCB एवं अन्य सरकारी एजेंसियां अब तक क्यों नही पकड़ पायीं?



4. केंद्र और गुजरात की सरकार में बैठे वो कौन लोग हैं जो माफिया ‘मित्रों' को संरक्षण दे रहे हैं?



प्रधानमंत्री जी, कब तक मौन रहेंगे, जवाब तो देना ही पड़ेगा। — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) August 22, 2022

"Who are the people sitting in the government of the Centre and in Gujarat who is giving protection to mafia 'friends', the Congress leader went on to ask. "Mr Prime Minister, for how long, will you be silent, the answers will have to be given," he said.