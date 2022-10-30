'Rahul Gandhi is a Shiv Bhakt': Ashok Gehlot after unveiling world's tallest Lord Shiva statue

Jaipur: Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Saturday said Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is a 'Shiv Bhakt'. Gehlot was in the Nathdwara town of Rajasthan's Rajsamand district for the unveiling of a 369-foot-tall statue of Lord Shiva, which is claimed to be the world's tallest. The "Viswas Swaroopam" statue was unveiled by him along with preacher Morari Bapu and Rajasthan Assembly Speaker CP Joshi.

"After 10 years, the magnificent statue got ready. I understand that Shiv Bhakts across the country will be very happy today," Gehlot told reporters.

"Do you know that our Rahul Gandhi Ji is also a Shiv Bhakt. You can understand who can be the person who reveres Lord Shiva. I am happy that the statue got ready," he said.

विश्व की विशालतम प्रतिमा के रूप में ‘विश्वास स्वरूपम्’ का निर्माण किया गया है। लगभग दस साल के समय में समर्पण और लगन से निर्मित इस सुन्दर और भव्य शिव प्रतिमा को निर्माताओं द्वारा समाज में एक सकारात्मक संदेश देने के लिए बनाया गया है। — Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) October 29, 2022

The statue, nearly 45 km from Udaipur city, has been constructed by Tat Padam Sansthan.

A series of religious, spiritual and cultural events will be held for nine days from October 29 to November 6 after the inauguration of the statue. Murari Bapu will also recite Ram Katha.

Built on a hill of 51 bighas, the statue is styled in a posture of meditation and is said to be visible from 20 km away. The statue is also clearly visible at night as it has been illuminated with special lights.