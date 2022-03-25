Rahul Gandhi meets top Haryana Congress leaders in Delhi, discusses political situation

New Delhi: Amid infighting in the grand old party, Rahul Gandhi on Friday (March 25) met Haryana Congress leaders in Delhi to discuss the political scenario in the state.

As per PTI sources, the meeting was held to formulate the strategy to strengthen Congress further. Among the leaders who met Gandhi were former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda, Haryana Congress chief Kumari Selja, AICC general secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala, Kuldeep Bishnoi, Kiran Chaudhary, Rajya Sabha MP Deepinder Singh Hooda and Captain Ajay Singh Yadav.

Last week, Rahul Gandhi had met Bhupinder Singh Hooda at his residence. Hooda, a G-23 leader, was the first to reach out to the Congress top brass after the dissident group's meeting at Ghulam Nabi Azad`s residence in New Delhi earlier that week. As per PTI sources, Rahul Gandhi had inquired about the meeting of the G-23 leaders and their resolution. Hooda and Gandhi had also discussed a revamp of the party organisation, sources said.

In order to resolve the differences, the Gandhis have held a series of meeting with the G-23 leaders over the last few days.

Rahul Gandhi had met Gujarat leaders earlier this week following which the state Congress appointed 25 vice-presidents and 75 general secretaries on Thursday. Gujarat AICC in-charge Raghu Sharma and PCC chief Jagdish Thakor had met the Wayanad MP at his residence in Delhi and discussed the party's revamp ahead of the Gujarat Assembly polls slated to be held later this year.

Meanwhile, Congress chief Sonia Gandhi is also set to meet some more G-23 leaders in the coming days to seek suggestions to strengthen the party, sources said.

(With agency inputs)