Indian Railways

Railway plans to replace pantry car with 3rd AC coach in about 300 trains: Report

In replacement of the pantry cars, Indian railways will set up IRTC kitchens in major stations that will supply foods in train.

Indian railways are now planning to convert pantry cars into AC 3 coaches as it has stopped serving food in trains due to coronavirus outbreak, said a report. 

This step is being taken by railway to ensure that there is no wastage of resources. According to reports, the railway will convert pantry cars of 300 trains into AC three coaches.

Pantry car is a special coach in the train which is used to prepare and serve food to the passengers. The system of pantry car service was stopped after the railway resumed operation of special trains amind the coronavirus pandemic due to health concerns.

To replace the pantry system, Railway is preparing IRCTC based kitchens for catering in every major station, through which food will be made available in these trains.

In the new kitchen system, passengers will be given the option to order food online food. 

The new step being taken by railways will be a source of generating more income and extending the catering facility.

Indian Railwayspantry carsIRCTC kitchen
