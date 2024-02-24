Rain Alert: North India Braces For Wet, Windy Weather In Next Couple Of Days

New Delhi: The weather is taking a turn in many states of North India, including Delhi. People are bidding farewell to the cold, but now they have to brace for the rains. The weather is expected to change again in the next 2-3 days. Strong winds may blow. This may affect many states. Also, note that the sky of Delhi has been clear for the past few days. The sun has also been bright for many days. The sun is now much warmer than before. However, it is still chilly in the morning and evening. Let us find out about the weather updates for the next few days.

Why is it raining?

It is said that due to the western disturbance, light to medium rain and snowfall are possible in the western Himalayan region from 24 to 27 February. It is predicted that lightning will strike in central India on 26 and 27 February. In addition, light rain may also occur. Also, rain with snowfall are possible in the western Himalayan region.

Where will it rain?

According to the Skymet Weather report, there is a chance of light to medium rain in Arunachal Pradesh in the next 24 hours. Also, some places may witness heavy rain with snowfall. There is also a chance of isolated light rain in other states of Northeast India. Light rain may occur in the coastal areas of Odisha and Andhra Pradesh. People have been urged to be alert to the rain.

Where did the weather change its mood?

In the last 24 hours, there was scattered light rain and snowfall in the western Himalayan region. There was light to medium rain and snowfall in Arunachal Pradesh. Also, light to medium rain occurred in North-Eastern India. In addition, light rain occurred in sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Bihar.