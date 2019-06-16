close

Delhi

Rain in Delhi-NCR brings relief from scorching heat

The India Meteorological Department has predicted rains and thunderstorms in the region for tomorrow also.

Representational Image

New Delhi: The national capital and its surrounding regions on Sunday received light rains bringing much-needed respite from the scorching heat. At present, the maximum and minimum temperatures in Delhi are hovering at 40 degree Celsius and 28 degree Celsius, respectively.

The India Meteorological Department has predicted rains and thunderstorms in the region for tomorrow also. As per Skymet, a private weather forecasting agency, Delhi witnessed the longest period of heat wave in the Monsoon season due to the prolonged dry period from June 1-13.

This has made the region the driest of the country with its cumulative rainfall deficiency mounting to 100 per cent. At present, the air quality in Delhi is in the moderate category with an index value of 192, according to SAFAR (System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting).

The organisation has adviced people who are "usually sensitive" to consider reducing prolonged or heavy exertion and take it easy if symptoms such as coughing or shortness of breath occur.
 

