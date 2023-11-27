Rains Lashes Parts Of Delhi-NCR, IMD Predicts More Downpour Overnight

New Delhi: On Monday evening, the national capital breathed a sigh of relief as rainfall graced parts of Delhi-NCR, offering a slight improvement in air quality. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicts continued downpours in the national capital and its adjacent areas over the next 2-3 hours.

As per the Met Department, Mundaka, Jafarpur, Nazafgarh, Dwarka, India Gate, Palam, Lodi Road, IGI Airport, Vasant Vihar, RK Puram, Defence Colony, Lajpat Nagar, Vasant Kunj, Hauzkhas, Malviyanagar, Kalkaji, Mahrauli, Tughlakabad, Chhattarpur, IGNOU, Ayanagar, and Deramandi areas in Delhi are likely to experience light to moderate rain accompanied by thunderstorms. Similarly, Bahadurgarh, Gurugram, Faridabad, Manesar, Ballabhgarh, and Noida areas in NCR are also expected to receive light to moderate rainfall.

As the rains graced Delhi-NCR, locals took to social media platforms, including X (formerly Twitter), to share glimpses of the downpours in the chilly weather of the national capital. One user shared a clip of the drizzle with thunderstorms and lightning, captioning it as "Sardion Wali Barish" (Winter Rains). Another user described it as an "Intense Thunderstorm."

According to the IMD forecast, Delhi-NCR can expect light to moderate rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and gusty winds on November 27. Additionally, cloudy weather is anticipated to persist over the national capital and its neighboring areas for the next 2-3 days.