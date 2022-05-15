New Delhi: In a deadly road accident, four people were killed on Sunday (May 15) in Rajasthan's Rajsamand district after a trailer and private bus collided. As per reports, seven other people suffered serious injuries in the accident. According to reports, the bus, while overtaking, ended up hitting the trailer leading to the fatal accident.

The injured persons were rushed to a hospital and authorities were called to move the damaged vehicles from the highway.

In a similar incident, two bus passengers and its driver were killed and nearly 30 others injured when their vehicle hit a truck near Palanpur town in Gujarat's Banaskantha district on Sunday.

Around 30 bus passengers received injuries and were rushed to the civil hospital in Palanpur where they were undergoing treatment.

(With PTI inputs)