Rajasthan BJP chief Madan Lal Saini stokes row, calls Mughal emperor Akbar characterless

In a remark stoking controversy, Rajasthan BJP president Madan Lal Saini levelled allegations against Mughal emperor Akbar calling him characterless. Saini was talking to reporters on Thursday on the birth anniversary of Mewar king Maharana Pratap. The BJP leader accused Akbar of involving in notorious activities in the Meena Bazaar, an all-women market that was held during the Mughal era. Saini added that the Meena Bazaar was infamous for his misdeeds.

During the Mughal period, Humayun had first organised the market but Akbar and his successors had made them more elaborate. While it was closed for the public, the women set up their own stalls. Saini also said that Akbar used to visit the market dressed as a woman to indulge in indecent behaviour.

The BJP leader also claimed that Akbar wanted to misbehave with Bikaner Queen Kiran Devi but she was alert and careful, adding that his deeds are written down in the pages of history. He added that Queen Kiran Devi had then shut down the market after she came to know about Akbar's wrongdoings. She had identified Akbar and was close to drawing a dagger through his chest upon which he had begged her to spare his life

The BJP leader asserted that comparing Maharana Pratap with Akbar is making a mockery of history. Maharana Pratap was the 13th king of Mewar, Rajasthan. The two rulers had fought the famous Battle of Haldighati in 1576. Though the Mughals were victorious, they failed to capture Maharana.