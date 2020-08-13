हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
no confidence motion

Rajasthan BJP to move no confidence motion against Ashok Gehlot government on Friday

Leader of Opposition Gulab Chand Kataria told reporters in Jaipur that the decision to this effect was taken in a BJP legislature party meeting on Thursday. 

File pic: Zee News

New Delhi: Even as Congress on Thursday (August 13) revoked the suspension of Bhanwarlal Sharma and Vishvendra Singh, two MLAs who had rebelled against Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, the BJP has decided to move a motion of no confidence in Rajasthan Assembly against the Gehlot government.

Leader of Opposition Gulab Chand Kataria told reporters in Jaipur that the decision to this effect was taken in a BJP legislature party meeting on Thursday. 

Kataria said, "We are bringing a no-confidence motion tomorrow in the Assembly along with our allies," adding that the proposal was being finalised.

Kataria said even though the political crisis in the Congress has been resolved, all is still not good in that party as "one is going to the east and the other to the west". Notably, the BJP and its ally Rashtriya Loktantrik Party (RLP) have a total of 75 MLAs.

The Congress on Thursday, however, revoked the suspension of Bhanwarlal Sharma and Vishvendra Singh, two MLAs who had rebelled against the Ashok Gehlot government. 

These legislators were suspended from the party's primary membership last month over their alleged involvement in a "conspiracy" to topple the Congress government in the state.

The decision to revoke the suspension of the two MLAs follows a patch-up between the Ashok Gehlot and his sacked deputy Sachin Pilot after the intervention of the party's top leadership in Delhi.

Last month, Congress leader Sachin Pilot had openly rebelled against Chief Minister Gehlot along with 18 other party MLAs. He was then sacked as deputy chief minister and the party's Rajasthan chief.

Earlier on Monday, the Congress had said the crisis in Rajasthan was a "closed chapter" and all MLAs supporting its government will work towards strengthening the state government and fighting COVID-19 and economic calamities. 

no confidence motionAshok GehlotSachin PilotRajasthan AssemblyBJP Leader Gulab Chand Kataria
India responds befittingly to Pakistan's ludicrous claims on Jammu and Kashmir, asks it to reflect on its actions in region

