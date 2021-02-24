हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Rajasthan budget

Rajasthan Budget 2021: Ashok Geholt government goes paperless, introduces universal health care scheme

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, who holds the finance portfolio said that the budget has been prepared taking all sections of society into consideration and the effect the COVID-19 pandemic had on the lives and livelihoods of people. The budget includes a universal health care scheme worth Rs 3,500 crore.  

Rajasthan Budget 2021: Ashok Geholt government goes paperless, introduces universal health care scheme
Credit: PTI

New Delhi: The Congress government in Rajasthan presented its first paperless budget for the financial year 2021-22 in the state assembly on Wednesday (February 24).

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, who holds the finance portfolio said that the budget has been prepared taking all sections of society into consideration and the effect the COVID-19 pandemic had on the lives and livelihoods of people.

"Efforts have been made to take every section of society together. Corona has affected the economy so efforts will be made to gather financial resources," Gehlot was quoted as saying by PTI.

The budget includes a universal health care scheme worth Rs 3,500 crore. Gehlot said that nursing colleges will be opened in 25 districts across the state.

He also announced the 'Ghar Ghar Aushadi Yojana' to promote the use of herbs like tulsi and giloy.

It is the third budget of the Gehlot-led government in the state.

Earlier this week, the Yogi Adityanath-led government in Uttar Pradesh presented the first paperless budget in the state assembly.

