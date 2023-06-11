Rajasthan Election 2023: Sachin Pilot Keeps Congress Guessing With Cryptic Message On His Father's Death Anniversary

Rajasthan Congress is yet to see an end to its headache as Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and his bete-noire Sachin Pilot have shown no sign of relenting from their positions despite several meetings with the party's high command. Pilot, who is expected to take a big decision for his future political course in the state, today shared a cryptic message on his father's death anniversary.

"My respected father I bow down to Shri Rajesh Pilot ji on his death anniversary. His attachment to his workplace, his affinity with the public and his dedicated working style towards public welfare are my guide. He never compromised on his principles considering public interest as paramount. I will always follow his thoughts and ideals," said Pilot in a tweet.

This can be considered a veiled message to the Congress's high command. In his tweet, Pilot said that just like his father, he won't compromise on his principles.

On the other hand, the Congress is hopeful of a positive solution to the intra-party discord in the state. Pilot will be addressing an event later today to commemorate his father Rajesh Pilot's death anniversary where he is expected to announce his next move. Speculations are rife that Pilot may float a new party.



While the Congress has rubbished reports of Pilot floating a new outfit, the sign of unity between Gehlot and Pilot is still a daydream. Speaking to media, Congress General Secretary (Organisation) K C Venugopal on Friday dismissed the rumours and asserted the Congress will contest Rajasthan's assembly polls unitedly. "I don't believe in rumours. The reality is that the Congress president and Rahul Gandhi discussed with Ashok Gehlot and Sachin Pilot and after that we said that we will go together. That is the position of the Congress party," Venugopal had told PTI.

CM Ashok Gehlot, who is a seasoned politician, has been locked in a power tussle with Sachin Pilot since the Congress formed government in Rajasthan in 2018. Pilot led a revolt against the Gehlot government in 2020 after which he was removed from the post of deputy chief minister. Pilot had last month defied a warning from the party and went ahead with a day-long fast targeting Gehlot over his "inaction" on alleged corruption by the previous BJP government.