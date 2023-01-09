topStoriesenglish
Rajasthan exam paper leak case: Main accused's coaching centre bulldozed in Jaipur

In December, a total of 55 people, including 37 candidates, were arrested in the grade-2 teacher recruitment examination paper leak case. Two separate cases were registered in the matter. 

Edited By:  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jan 09, 2023, 05:05 PM IST|Source: PTI

Jaipur: The Jaipur Development Authority (JDA) demolished today a five-storey building of a coaching centre whose operator's name appeared in the recent grade-2 teacher recruitment examination paper leak case. The enforcement wing of JDA found that the Adhigam Coaching Centre building was constructed in violation of laws.

"Notice was served to building owner Anil Agarwal and coaching centre operators Suresh Dhaka, Bhupendra Saran, Dharmendra Chaudhary and Chhaju Lal Jat as the institute was built on two residential plots, the road was also encroached. After not finding any satisfactory reply, the building was demolished today," JDA enforcement wing chief Raghuveer Saini told reporters.

In December, a total of 55 people, including 37 candidates, were arrested in the grade-2 teacher recruitment examination paper leak case. Two separate cases were registered in the matter. A school principal, Suresh Vishnoi, MBBS student Bhajan Lal and Raita Ram Chaudhary have been arrested.

The name of Adhigam Coaching Centre operator, Suresh Dhaka, has also surfaced but he is evading arrest, police said.

The Udaipur police had intercepted a bus in which some candidates were going for the exam. Question paper was found from the candidates, following which all were arrested.

