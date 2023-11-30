Rajasthan Exit Poll 2023 Live Updates: Will Ashok Gehlot vs Sachin Pilot Tussle Help BJP Against Congress?

The Rajasthan saw a slightly high voter turnout at 75.45 per cent this year compared to the 2018 assembly polls. While the BJP is hoping that the state will continue its trend of selecting an alternative government every five years, the Congress is hopeful of retaining the state under the leadership of Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot. The BJP is looking to capitalize on the anti-incumbency and the infighting within the Congress party whereas Gehlot is seeking re-election on basis of the welfare schemes like the Chiranjeevi Scheme or cheaper LPG cylinders.

Rajasthan Exit Poll Results Will Be Updated Here Once Declared.

Watch Live Coverage Here

There are a total of 1,875 candidates, including 183 females for the 199 assembly seats. While the BJP contested the elctions on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's goodwill and is hopeful of winning the state, the Congress is looking to buck the trend. While Sachin Pilot has maintained his bid for the Chief Minister's post, Gehlot has indicated his desire to continue as the CM of the state if the party wins.

The BJP has fielded several MPs this time and has maintained a silence about its chief ministerial candidates. Smaller parties like Asaduddin Owaisi's AIMIM and Aam Aadmi Party are also trying their luck in the polls.