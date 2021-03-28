Rajnath Singh hits out at Kerala govt, says judicial probe against Central agencies 'unfortunate'

New Delhi: The Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday (March 28, 2021) hit out at the Kerala government for issuing an order to conduct a judicial inquiry against the central agencies probing the gold smuggling and dollar smuggling cases in the state.

During a press conference in Thiruvananthapuram, Rajnath Singh said, "I came to know that the case is being probed by the ED and then a judicial commission has been appointed against the central agency. It's very unfortunate."

The senior BJP leader added, "This means the state government is challenging the federal structure of the Constitution. This is 100 per cent against the constitution."

Rajnath Singh's comments came two days after Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan-led Cabinet recommended a judicial probe against central investigation agencies subject to approval from the Election Commission, following an ongoing probe into several cases, including the Kerala gold smuggling case.

The Cabinet has appointed Retired Judge KV Mohanan as the Commissioner who will consider the controversial audio recording of Swapna Suresh, the prime accused in the gold smuggling case, and a letter written by co-accused PS Sarith.

This is to be noted that the Kerala gold smuggling case, which is being probed by the National Investigation Agency (NIA,) along with the Enforcement Directorate and the customs department, pertains to the smuggling of gold in the state through diplomatic channels.

It came to light after 30-kilogram gold worth Rs 14.82 crores, smuggled in a consignment camouflaged as diplomatic baggage, was busted by customs in Thiruvananthapuram on July 5, 2020.

Rajnath Singh, who is in the poll-bound state to campaign for BJP in the April 6 Assembly polls, also commented on the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) and said that it will be implemented only after taking all the communities into confidence.

He also attacked the Left Democratic Front (LDF) and the opposition Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) and said even with 100 per cent literacy, Kerala is behind other states in various sectors.

"The main reason is that even after seven decades after independence, the state cannot come out of the clutches of LDF and UDF. The state needs a new political alternative and only BJP can give it. UDF and LDF are playing friendly matches. Either the LDF or the UDF wins the match but the people are getting defeated. In Kerala the Congress and communists are fighting but 2,000 km away, they are fighting us together," he alleged.

The Defence Minister also said that if the BJP forms the government in Kerala, it will make legislation for the protection of traditions and practices of Sabrimala.

The election for the 140-member Kerala assembly in 14 districts will be held in a single phase on April 6, for which, the result will be declared on May 2.

(With inputs from agencies)