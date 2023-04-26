Rajnath Singh To Meet Chinese Counterpart In Delhi On Thursday Amid Strained Relationship

New Delhi: Amid a strained relationship between India and China, Defense Minister Rajnath Singh will on Thursday hold a bilateral meeting with his Chinese counterpart Li Shangfu in Delhi. This is the first visit by a Chinese defense minister to India since the violent clashes between the Indian and Chinese armies along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Ladakh's Galwan Valley in 2020. Last year, the then Chinese foreign minister Wang Yi visited India, followed by the visit of the new Chinese FM Qin Gang this year for the G20 Foreign Ministers meet.

The meeting between Rajnath Singh and Li Shangu comes ahead of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Defense Ministers' meet that will take place in the national capital on Friday.

No details have been given by either side on topics that will be on the agenda of the bilateral meet.

Earlier on Sunday, India and China held the 18th round of Corps Commander Level talks at the Chushul-Moldo border meeting point on the Chinese side.

"The two sides had a frank and in-depth discussion on the resolution of the relevant issues along the LAC in the Western Sector so as to restore peace and tranquility in the border areas, which will enable progress in bilateral relations," India's Ministry of External Affairs said in an official statement.

In line with the guidance provided by the State Leaders and further to the meeting between the two Foreign Ministers in March 2023, they had an exchange of views in an open and candid manner, the statement added.

"In the interim, the two sides agreed to maintain the security and stability on the ground in the Western Sector. The two sides agreed to stay in close contact and maintain dialogue through military and diplomatic channels and work out a mutually acceptable resolution of the remaining issues at the earliest," the statement read.