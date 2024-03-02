Rameshwaram Cafe Blast: Suspect Captured on CCTV, Police Ramps Up Investigation With NIA

New Delhi: In a significant update regarding the Rameshwaram Cafe blast case, CCTV footage has uncovered a suspect carrying what appears to be the IED used in the explosion at the cafe located in the Whitefield area of Bengaluru.

In the CCTV footage, a man wearing a white cap and a face mask is observed entering the cafe while carrying a black backpack. Reportedly, he obtained a token to order food and placed his bag on the table before leaving after receiving his meal.

Meanwhile, the police is expected to interrogate Mengaluru blast accused Shakir to uncover details regarding the Rameshwaram cafe blast and to determine if there is any connection between the two incidents.

The Police has registered an FIR under sections 307, 471 of IPC and 16, 18, and section 38 of UA(P)A, and the sections 3 and 4 of the Explosive Substance Act have also been added in the FIR.

Meanwhile, a team of FSL, NSG, the Bomb Disposal Squad and the Dog Squad conducted an investigation at the explosion site on Saturday morning.

As many as 10 people were left injured after an explosion took place at Bengaluru's popular Rameshwaram cafe in the Whitefield area on Friday. Three persons sustained severe injuries have been admitted to Brookefield hospital, police said.