Ramgarh by-election result 2019 Live Updates: Congress vs BJP vs BSP

RAMGARH: The counting for the crucial bypoll in Rajasthan's Ramgarh assembly constituency is currently underway on Thursday morning.

The voting was held on January 28 which witnessed a voter turnout of 79.12 per cent across 278 polling booths.

The bypoll was necessitated following the death of BSP candidate Laxman Singh due to cardiac arrest ahead of December 7 Assembly polls last year.

Bahujan Samaj Party, Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party are locked in a triangular contest.

There are 20 candidates in the fray but the main contest is between Congress’ Shaphia Zubair Khan, BJP’s Sukhwant Singh and BSP’s Jagat Singh.

- After the fourth round of counting in Ramgarh, the Congress is leading with 13,387 votes, while the BJP is second with 12,696 votes.

- After three rounds of counting, Congress is still in the lead with over 9,700 votes, while BJP is second with 7,000 votes

- After three rounds of counting, Shafia Zubair of Congress is ahead by 3,000 votes.

- In December 7 elections, Congress finished as the single largest party winning 99 out of 200 seats. The BJP won 73 seats, BSP 6, RLPT 3, CPI (M) and BPT 2 each and independents managed to win on 13 seats.

- Former union minister Natwar Singh's son Jagat Singh- a former MLA is BSP's candidate from this seat, while the ruling Congress has fielded Shafia Zubair as its candidate.