'Rashan to Prashasan': PM Narendra Modi lauds implementation of UPI, CoWIN and 'Jan Dhan' bank accounts at launch of Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday (September 27) praised many Central government schemes at the launch of the Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission scheme. The Prime Minister also lauded the CoWIN platform, declaring “from vaccination registration to certification, no system is as massive".

Addressing the launch event of the Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission, PM Modi said, “From rashan to prashasan, UPI is reaching the common man. With 118 crore mobile subscribers, about 80 crore internet users and about 43 crore Jan Dhan bank accounts, nowhere in the world would you be seeing such a huge digital infrastructure."

He said that hospitals and hospitality work in tandem, and added that places with more vaccination and better healthcare infrastructure will attract more tourists, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Prime Minister said that the tourism-dependent states and UTs like Himachal Pradesh, Andaman and Nicobar vaccinated the resident population at a fast pace, adding "Hospitals and hospitality work in tandem. Today is also World Tourism Day, integrated health infra`s positive impact reflects on tourism, especially after COVID. More vaccination means more tourists, which is why vaccination in Himachal Pradesh, Andaman and Nicobar is at pace."

He also expressed gratitude to all doctors, nurses, the medical staff of the nation, for their efforts in the vaccination drive or treatment of COVID patients, and emphasised it is very important that the medical services of the villages should be improved to have improved healthcare services in India.

According to him, "Today the network related to primary health care is being strengthened in the village and near the house. So far 80,000 such centres have been made operational. Unprecedented reforms are also taking place in medical education to transform India`s health sector. Today more doctors and paramedical manpower are being prepared in the country than before in 7-8 years."

PM Modi further said that along with a better medical system, it is also necessary that the poor and middle class spend the least on medicines, adding "the Central government, therefore, has kept essential medicines, and equipment required for surgery, and dialysis cheap."

"Incentives have been given to use the best generic drugs made in India for maximum use in treatment. More than 8,000 Jan Aushadhi Kendras have given great relief to the poor and middle class," he said, adding that the Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission will now connect the digital health solutions of hospitals across the country.

This will play a big role in eliminating problems in the medical treatment of the poor and middle class.

Through Ayushman Bharat-PM-JAY, the government have been able to eliminate the great concern of the life of the poor, he said, adding "So far more than 2 crore countrymen have availed the facility of free treatment under this scheme. In this also half the beneficiaries are our mothers, sisters, daughters."

"130 crore Aadhaar numbers...118 crore mobile subscribers... about 80 crore internet users... about 43 crore Jan Dhan bank accounts... nowhere in the world there exist such big connected infrastructure. This digital infrastructure is taking the ration from the administration to the common Indian in a fast, and transparent manner," the Prime Minister added.

Notably, the Prime Minister has announced a pilot project of Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission from the ramparts of Red Fort on August 15 last year. Currently, the programme is being implemented on a pilot basis in six Union Territories.

(With Agency Inputs)

