topStoriesenglish
NewsIndia
CONGRESS

'Read on social media...': Congress on court order to block Twitter accounts in copyright violations case

According to reports, a commercial court for Bengaluru Urban District directed Twitter to block the handles of the Indian National Congress.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Aditi Sharma|Last Updated: Nov 08, 2022, 09:09 AM IST|Source: Bureau
  • Congress recently landed in a controversy over copyrighted music
  • The Bengaluru court directed Twitter to block the INC handle

Trending Photos

'Read on social media...': Congress on court order to block Twitter accounts in copyright violations case

The Congress recently landed in a controversy after it was alleged that copyrighted songs from the film 'KGF 2' were played during Bharat Jodo Yatra without permission. Later, reports emerged that a commercial court for Bengaluru Urban District directed Twitter to block the handles of the Indian National Congress (INC) and Bharat Jodo Yatra. The party, on Monday, said that it has not received any such order yet. However, Congress is using all legal remedies at its disposal in the case.

Congress responds to Twitter account block order

The court order came on a suit filed by MRT Music which is the copyright holder of the soundtracks from the film 'KGF Chapter 2'. "We have read on social media about an adverse order from a Bengaluru court against INC & BJY SM handles," the Congress said on Twitter. "We were neither made aware of nor present at court proceedings. No copy of the order has been received. We are pursuing all the legal remedies at our disposal," the party said.

Also Read: 'Block accounts of Congress, Bharat Jodo Yatra': Court directs Twitter over KGF-2 music copyright violations

Allegations against Congress

The complaint alleged that the party had posted two videos during the Bharat Jodo Yatra with songs from actor Yash's Kannada film without permission in violation of the Copyright Act.  The FIR was registered in the Yashwanthpur police station in Karnataka under the provisions of the Copyright Act, the Information Technology Act, and the Indian Penal Code last week. It has been alleged by the firm that its copyright has been infringed upon and sought a permanent injunction against the INC and its leaders from using its copyrighted music.

 

Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra

Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra began from Kanyakumari in Tamil Nadu on September 7 and has so far covered five southern states, namely Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, and Telangana. It is scheduled to traverse through various states during its 150-day course.

(With agency inputs)

Live Tv

CongressBJPBharat Jodo YatraKGF 2Copyright infringement

Trending news

DNA
DNA: What changed in 6 years of demonetisation?
DNA
DNA: Tirupati's treasure growing every year
DNA
DNA: Who is worried with the reservation of poor?
DNA
DNA: What is the raw script of Pakistan's K-2 plan?
DNA
DNA: The 'cure' for 'quacks' of hair transplant
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; November 05, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Is pollution only Delhi's problem?
DNA Video
DNA: Reality Check of Indira Rasoi Yojana in Rajasthan
DNA Video
DNA: Is Pakistan heading towards 'Civil War'?
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; November 04, 2022