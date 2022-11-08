'Read on social media...': Congress on court order to block Twitter accounts in copyright violations case

The Congress recently landed in a controversy after it was alleged that copyrighted songs from the film 'KGF 2' were played during Bharat Jodo Yatra without permission. Later, reports emerged that a commercial court for Bengaluru Urban District directed Twitter to block the handles of the Indian National Congress (INC) and Bharat Jodo Yatra. The party, on Monday, said that it has not received any such order yet. However, Congress is using all legal remedies at its disposal in the case.

Congress responds to Twitter account block order

The court order came on a suit filed by MRT Music which is the copyright holder of the soundtracks from the film 'KGF Chapter 2'. "We have read on social media about an adverse order from a Bengaluru court against INC & BJY SM handles," the Congress said on Twitter. "We were neither made aware of nor present at court proceedings. No copy of the order has been received. We are pursuing all the legal remedies at our disposal," the party said.

Allegations against Congress

The complaint alleged that the party had posted two videos during the Bharat Jodo Yatra with songs from actor Yash's Kannada film without permission in violation of the Copyright Act. The FIR was registered in the Yashwanthpur police station in Karnataka under the provisions of the Copyright Act, the Information Technology Act, and the Indian Penal Code last week. It has been alleged by the firm that its copyright has been infringed upon and sought a permanent injunction against the INC and its leaders from using its copyrighted music.

मीडिया से यह पता चला है कि बेंगलुरु कोर्ट ने @INCindia और 'BJY' के सोशल मीडिया हैंडल को ब्लॉक करने का आदेश दिया है।



हमें इस कार्यवाही के बारे में सूचित नहीं किया गया, ना हम कोर्ट में उपस्थित थे, ना ही आदेश की कॉपी मिली है।



हम कानूनी सलाह ले रहे हैं।



भारत जोड़ो यात्रा जिंदाबाद! — Congress (@INCIndia) November 7, 2022

Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra

Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra began from Kanyakumari in Tamil Nadu on September 7 and has so far covered five southern states, namely Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, and Telangana. It is scheduled to traverse through various states during its 150-day course.

(With agency inputs)