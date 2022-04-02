Recruitment 2022: More than 54,000 government posts up for grabs without interview - Check details here

New Delhi: The Government of India has issued a notification for more than 54,000 jobs across the nation. This is a golden opportunity for candidates who wish to bag a government job.

The government has announced vacancies for 8th, 10th and 12th pass candidates as well. Individuals who have completed their graduation or are eligible for sports quota can also apply for these recruitment drives.

Get a government job without an interview. 40,506 posts up for grabs, out of these 13,761 posts are reserved for women.

The first notification is from Bihar Public Service Commission. BPSC has issued a notification for the recruitment of eligible individuals for the post of Head Teacher in Primary Schools under the State Education Department. The Commission is looking to fill 40,506 vacancies through this recruitment drive.

The interested and eligible candidates can go through the details of the vacancy at www.bpsc.bih.nic.in. The last date to apply is April 22, 2022.

The candidate must be a citizen of India and a resident of Bihar. The candidate should have a degree of graduation from any recognised university (minimum 50% marks). 5% relaxation shall be given in the minimum prescribed marks to the candidates belonging to SC/ST/EBC/BC/Differently able/female and EWS.

The degree of ‘Aalim’ obtained from Maulana Mazharul Haque Arbi & Persian University, Patna/Bihar State Madarsa Education Board, and degree of Shastri from Kameshwar Singh Darbhanga Sanskrit University will be treated to be equivalent to graduation.

BPSC Recruitment 2022: Direct link for detailed notification

BPSC Recruitment 2022: Check District Wise Roster Vacancies

The Assam government has released advertisements for filling up 13,300 tentative posts in different state government departments. Candidates are required to apply in prescribed form through www.assam.gov.in or www.sebaonline.org only. The candidate shall not be less than 18 years or more than 40 years of age as on 01.01.2022.

The candidates must note that the applications shall be received only in online mode from midnight of April 11, 2022 till midnight of May 30, 2022. The selection process shall comprise of two phases: written test and interview.

Assam Government Recruitment: Official notification

Assam Rifles has released a recruitment notification for 104 posts under the sports quota. interested and eligible candidates can apply at assamrifles.gov.in. The registration process was scheduled to begin today, March 26, but the server is not live yet. The last date to apply is April 30.

"The Recruitment Rally will be held at Headquarters Inspector General Assam Rifles (South), Mantripukri (Manipur). The Recruitment Rally is tentatively scheduled with effect from 04 Jul 2022 onwards. Depend[ing] upon COVID pandemic situation, the exact date of reporting at rally site will be mentioned in calling letters," an official statement said.

The general and OBC category candidates will pay Rs 100 as application fee, while there is no application fee for SC, ST and female candidates.

Assam Rifles Recruitment: Official notofication

Banaras Locomotive Works has invited applications for Apprentice posts. The interested and eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of Banaras Locomotive Works on blw.indianrailways.gov.in.

This recruitment drive will fill up 374 posts in the organisation. The last day to apply is April 26, 2022. Age limit for the recruitment drive, For Non ITI: Candidates should be between 15 to 22 years of age, while for ITI: Candidates should be between 15 to 24 years of age.

The selection of candidates will be considered on the basis of merit list in each unit, which will be prepared on the basis of percentage of marks in the matriculation examination. However, in the non ITI selection, ITI passed candidates will be selected but they will not be given any weight age of ITI score, they must have only marksheet/ certificate of notified trade.

BLW Recruitment: Official notification

