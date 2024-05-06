New Delhi: West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose slammed West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Munday for doing dirty politics at the time of elections. Bose blamed Banjerjee for dragging him into politics and asserted that the Governor should stay away from politics.

After the sexual harassment allegation against him, the Bengal Governor interacted with the media today and said, "The Governor is supposed to stay away from politics. Now I am very sorry that the Chief Minister has dragged me into politics, especially at a time when the elections are going on..."

Bose further said that Banerjee was doing dirty politics, especially at the time of the general election. "Now because of the humiliating remarks which she has made against me, against truth, I am forced to tell you that Mamata Banerjee as a politician, her politics is dirty," he said.

#WATCH | On sexual harassment allegation against him, West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose says, "The Governor is supposed to stay away from politics. Now I am very sorry that the Chief Minister has dragged me into politics, especially at a time when the elections are going on...…

Bengal Governor also said that he will never accept Mamata Banerjee's 'Didi Giri' and prayed to god to save her. "Still, I pray to God to save her. But that is a difficult responsibility even for God. I will never accept this 'Didi Giri'..," Bose said.

Earlier, Governor Dr CV Ananda Bose said that he expects more allegations after a contractual employee of the Raj Bhavan accused him of molesting her. Bose described the allegations as "absurd drama" and stated that none would be able to deter him from his "determined efforts to expose corruption and curb violence.