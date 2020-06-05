Reiterate pledge to preserve biodiversity: PM Narendra Modi on World Environment Day

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday (June 5) posted wishes on the World Environment Day, urging people to preserve the planet’s rich biodiversity.

"On #WorldEnvironmentDay, we reiterate our pledge to preserve our planet’s rich biodiversity. Let us collectively do whatever possible to ensure the flora and fauna with whom we share the Earth thrive. May we leave an even better planet for the coming generations," the Prime Minister wrote on Twitter.

World Environment Day is celebrated on June 5 every year.

Modi also attached the excerpts from his Mann Ki Baat episode, where he talked about the biodiversity, the theme of this World Environment Day. In his address to the nation in the last month's 'Mann Ki Baat', Modi had pitched for saving rainwater, saying the traditional conservation methods are in the form of very simple remedies, and employing these "we can tap the water".

He also urged people to plant trees and make resolutions so that a daily relationship with nature can be forged. Temperature is on the rise, so do not forget to "facilitate water for the birds," he said.