Republic Day 2019: CRPF awarded 'Best Marching Contingent among Paramilitary Forces'

New Delhi: The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) has been awarded the 'Best Marching Contingent among the Paramilitary Forces' in the Republic Day parade at the Rajpath on January 26. The award was presented by Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman at a ceremony on Monday.

On the other hand, while the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) has been given the best tableau trophy among all government departments for showcasing the theme of Mahatma Gandhi and women power through its float, Tripura has bagged the best state tableau. The theme of Tripura's tableau was 'Empowering Rural Economy the Gandhian Way.'

The trophy for the CISF was handed over to the top brass of the paramilitary force, led by Additional Director General Alok Kumar Pateria. The CISF float was included in the Republic Day parade after a gap of 11 years, the last being in the year 2007.

The about 1.70-lakh personnel strong force is celebrating its golden jubilee this year and is tasked with securing vital installations such as airports and nuclear power installations across the country.

(With inputs from agencies)