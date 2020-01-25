Republic Day 2020: Six army personnel to get Shaurya Chakra, 32 to receive Ati Vishisht Seva Medal

New Delhi: Indian government has announced names of six army personnel who will be awarded Shaurya Chakra on the occasion of 71st Republic Day. The names of the Shaurya Chakra awardees include LT COL Jyoti Lama, Maj Konjengbam Bijendra Singh, Naib Subedar Narender Singh, Late Naib Subedar, Naik Naresh Kuma, Sep Karmdeo Oraon.

Lieutenant Colonel Jyoti Lama, is being awarded for creating a vibrant intelligence network in Manipur and after meticulous planning relentlessly led his Company in apprehending fourteen hardcore terrorists. The office leading from the front, on July 23, 2019 based laid an ambush in a village and eliminated them. Major Konjengbam Bijendra Singh is being honoured with the award for his detailed plan and with his tactical guile, professionalism and for showing extreme physical and mental endurance.

Naib Subedar Narender showed daring and calculated tactical move and led his Squad through dense undergrowth and a narrow minefield safe lane during a pitch dark night near the LoC and therefore is being recognised for his effort with the prestigious Shaurya Chakra. Another name in the list is of Naib Subedar Sombir who was a part of the assault team of a Rashtriya

Rifles which planned and executed an operation in which three hardcore terrorists were eliminated in Jammu and Kashmir.

Another braveheart Naik Naresh Kumar performed excellently in Company Assault Team during an operation conducted in a village in Jammu & Kashmir. Sepoy Karmdeo a light machine gunner belonging to the Infantry Battalion on December 29 observed four terrorists firing and rushing towards the post which could endanger troops holding it.

A total of 151 Sena Medals, including 10 Param Vishisht Seva Medal, 32 Ati Vishisht Seva Medal and 8 Yudh Seva Medal (YSM) have been announced honouring army personnel for their dedicated work towards the nation.

