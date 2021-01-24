Republic Day 2021: These stations of Delhi Metro to remain closed on Jan 26, check list

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has issued an advisory asking commuters to avoid certain metro routes on January 26 as the country celebrates its 72nd Republic Day on Tuesday. According to latest updates, the services of Delhi Metro will be partially curtailed on Republic Day, owing to heavy security arrangements by security forces.

As per the information, apart from metro services, parking lots for all DMRC metro stations in Delhi-NCR will also be closed from 6 am on January 25 to 12 noon on January 26. The DMRC has also announced that several metro stations will have their exits and entry gates shut between 8:45 am and 12 noon on the Republic Day.

In an advisory, the DMRC informed that services on HUDA City Centre-Samaypur Badli metro line will be partially regulated on Republic Day, while the gates of the Central Secretariat and Udyog Bhawan metro stations will remain closed until 12 noon. It added that the Central Secretariat station will only be used for interchange of passengers between Line 2 and Line 6.

Republic Day Update Entry/exit to the following stations will remain closed for a short period on 26th January 2021. Interchange shall be available at Central Secretariat. Parking facilities will remain closed from 6 AM on 25th January till 2 PM on 26th January at all stations. pic.twitter.com/nxstFNQdof — Delhi Metro Rail Corporation I _____ _____ ______ (@OfficialDMRC) January 24, 2021

Moreover, entry and exit at Patel Chowk and Lok Kalyan Marg Metro stations will remain closed from 08:45 am to 12 noon on Republic Day. "This step has been taken as part of the security arrangements," the DMRC stated.

Live TV