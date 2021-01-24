हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Republic Day 2021

Republic Day 2021: These stations of Delhi Metro to remain closed on Jan 26, check list

In an advisory, the DMRC informed that services on HUDA City Centre-Samaypur Badli metro line will be partially regulated on Republic Day, while the gates of the Central Secretariat and Udyog Bhawan metro stations will remain closed until 12 noon. It added that the Central Secretariat station will only be used for interchange of passengers between Line 2 and Line 6.

File Photo

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has issued an advisory asking commuters to avoid certain metro routes on January 26 as the country celebrates its 72nd Republic Day on Tuesday. According to latest updates, the services of Delhi Metro will be partially curtailed on Republic Day, owing to heavy security arrangements by security forces. 

As per the information, apart from metro services, parking lots for all DMRC metro stations in Delhi-NCR will also be closed from 6 am on January 25 to 12 noon on January 26. The DMRC has also announced that several metro stations will have their exits and entry gates shut between 8:45 am and 12 noon on the Republic Day. 

Moreover, entry and exit at Patel Chowk and Lok Kalyan Marg Metro stations will remain closed from 08:45 am to 12 noon on Republic Day. "This step has been taken as part of the security arrangements," the DMRC stated.

Tags:
Republic Day 2021DMRCDelhi Metro stationsDelhi MetroDelhi Metro on Republic DayR-day
