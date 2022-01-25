हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Republic Day

Republic Day 2022: Delhi Police issues traffic advisory for Jan 25 and Jan 26 - Check routes you should avoid

The Republic Day parade will start at 10.20 am. It will move from Vijay Chowk and proceed to Red Fort Grounds.

Police personnel seen at Rajpath ahead of the Republic Day Parade in New Delhi (ANI Photo)

New Delhi: In view of Republic Day 2022, the Delhi Police has issued a traffic advisory for January 25 and January 26. According to the advisory, the parade will begin at 10.20 am on January 26 and will move from Vijay Chowk and proceed to Red Fort Grounds.

The parade will take the following route: Vijay Chowk-Rajpath-Amar Jawan Jyoti-India Gate-roundabout Princess Palace-turn left towards Tilak Marg-turn right on C-Hexagon-turn left and enter National Stadium from gate number 1.

Here are traffic restrictions in Delhi on Republic Day

  • No traffic will be allowed on Rajpath from Vijay Chowk to India Gate from 6 pm on January 25 till the parade is over on January 26.
  • No cross traffic from 11 pm on January 25 at Ragi Marg, Janpath, Man Singh Road till the parade is over.
  • 'C'-Hexagon-India Gate will be closed for traffic from 2 am on January 26 till the parade crosses Tilak Marg.
  • From 4 am on January 26, traffic on Tilak Marg, Bahadur Shah Zafar marg and Subhash marg will not be allowed in both directions.

Changes in bus routes on Republic Day

  • The movement of the city bus services will be curtailed at Park Street/Udyan Marg, Aram Bagh Road (Paharganj), roundabout Kamla Market, Delhi Secretariate (IG Stadium), Pragati Maidan (Bhairon Road), Hanuman Mandir (Yamuna Bazar), Mori Gate, ISBT Kashmiri Gate, ISBT Sarai Kale Khan and Tis Hazari Court.
  • Buses from Ghaziabad bound for Shivaji Stadium to take NH-24, Ring Road and terminate at Bhairon Road.
  • Buses plying from NH-24 will have to take a right turn on Road No 56 and terminate at ISBT Anand Vihar.
  • Buses coming from the Ghaziabad side will be diverted at Mohan Nagar towards Bhopra Chungi for Wazirabad Bridge. 
  • All inter-state buses coming from the Dhaula Kuan side shall terminate at Dhaula Kuan.

Delhi Metro services on Republic Day

Metro Rail services will remain available for commuters at all stations during the parade. However, boarding and de-boarding will not be allowed at Kendriya Sachivalaya (Central Secretariat) and Udyog Bhawan between 5 am and 12 pm and at Lok Kalyan Marg and Patel Chowk between 8:45 am and 12 pm on January 26.

Check complete Delhi Traffic Police advisory below for Republic Day

According to the advisory, flying of sub-conventional aerial platforms like para-gliders, paramotors, hang gliders, UAVs, UASs, microlight aircraft, remotely piloted aircraft, hot air balloons, small size powered aircraft, quadcopters or para jumping from aircraft, are also prohibited over the jurisdiction of the National Capital Territory of Delhi from January 20 to February 15.

