Exactly 21 years later the two met face to face again. After Jamnagar in Gujarat to Kargil in Ladakh. Indian Army Major Amit Kumar came in front of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday with the photo taken in 2001 as a reminder of old memories. In 2001, Amit was a student of Balachari Sainik School in Jamnagar. Narendra Modi was then the Chief Minister of Gujarat. He visited the school and talked to some students. Amit was also in that list. Later, he joined the army after graduating from that educational institution. On Monday, Amit brought the photograph taken with 'Chief Minister Modi' as a token of that two-decade-old memory.

After becoming Prime Minister in 2014, PM Modi celebrated Diwali with troops stationed at Siachen, the 'world's highest battlefield'. This time, he is spending Diwali with the officers and soldiers of the Indian Army in Kargil, the site of the 1999 Indo-Pak border conflict. Amit is among those army officers.

PM Modi visited Kargil on Monday and praised the Indian Army's role in countering cross-border terrorism. He said, "In Kargil, our jawans have succeeded in destroying terrorism. I myself witness it. When I came here, I was shown all those old pictures. I have remembered the old memories." Praising the army in Kargil, PM Modi said that there is no war between India and Pakistan where the Kargil victory flag was not flown. The role of jawans on duty here is really commendable.