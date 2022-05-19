New Delhi: As his ex-Congress colleague joined the BJP today (May 19) after quitting the grand old party a few days back, Punjab Lok Congress chief Amarinder Singh congratulated Sunil Jakhar and called him the “right man” in the “right party”. Taking to Twitter, the former Punjab Chief Minister said, “Right man in the right party. Congratulations to @sunilkjakhar for joining @BJP4India. Honest and upright leaders like him cannot breathe in the @INCIndia anymore.”

Congratulations to @sunilkjakhar for joining @BJP4India Honest and upright leaders like him cannot breathe in the @INCIndia anymore. — Capt.Amarinder Singh (@capt_amarinder) May 19, 2022

Amarinder Singh's Punjab Lok Congress is an ally of the BJP, and they fought the recent Punjab Assembly polls together. Singh had to step down from the Punjab CM post last year and later quit Congress, a few months ahead of the state Assembly elections.

Amarinder Singh said that the Congress party has "completely collapsed in Punjab due to one wrong decision" in the span of the last year, adding that the party was headed for an "imminent doom", The veteran politician also claimed that more leaders were likely to desert the "sinking ship" in the coming days, PTI reported.

"I was the chief minister, while Sunil was the PCC president and everything was going on so well and we were headed for repeating the government just less than a year ago," he said, adding, "And one wrong decision by the leadership and that proved suicidal for the party that it is now staring at its own doom in Punjab as elsewhere in the country."

Sunil Jakhar joined the BJP in Delhi in the presence of party chief JP Nadda today, a few days after his exit from the grand old party, leading to barbs from his old party. Punjab Congress chief Amarinder Singh Raja Warring targeted Sunil Jakhar saying he might have formally joined the BJP now but he had started working for it long before and also accused him of playing blatant Hindutva politics.

Earlier, Amarinder Singh's bête noire, Navjot Singh Sidhu had called Jakhar an “asset worth his weight in gold” and urged the grand old party not to “lose” him. Sidhu wrote, “The congress should not loose #sunilkjakhar …. Is an asset worth his weight in gold …. Any differences can be resolved on the table (sic).” “Good luck and goodbye Congress,” were the words chosen by Jakhar to announce his resignation from the Sonia Gandhi-led party.

(With agency inputs)