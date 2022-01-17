हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Arvind Kejriwal

Rona band kijiye, Goans will vote where they see hope: Arvind Kejriwal retorts to P Chidambaram

Chidambaram had said his assessment that the AAP and the TMC will only "fracture" the non-BJP vote has been "confirmed" by the Delhi CM.

Rona band kijiye, Goans will vote where they see hope: Arvind Kejriwal retorts to P Chidambaram

New Delhi: Hours after P Chidambaram said his assessment that the AAP and the TMC will only "fracture" the non-BJP vote has been "confirmed" by Arvind Kejriwal, the Delhi Chief Minister has hit back at the senior Congress leader.

Taking to Twitter, Kejriwal said, "Stop crying sir. Goans will vote where they see hope." 

"Cong is hope for BJP, not Goans. 15 of ur 17 MLAs switched to BJP. Cong guarantee- every vote to Cong will be safely delivered to BJP. To vote BJP, route thro Cong for safe delivery," the AAP supremo added.

Earlier in the day, Chidambaram, who is the Congress' senior election observer for the Goa Assembly polls, had appealed to the voters of Goa to vote for a regime change and elect Congress.

"My assessment that the AAP (and the TMC) will only fracture the non-BJP vote in Goa has been confirmed by Mr Arvind Kejriwal. The contest in Goa is between Congress and BJP," he had said.

"Those who want a regime change (after 10 years of misrule) will vote for the Congress. Those who want the regime to continue will vote for the BJP," Chidambaram had said in a series of tweets.

The choice before the voter in Goa is stark and clear, he said.

His remarks came a day after Kejriwal's comments that his party is ready to be part of a coalition government in Goa if the February 14 assembly elections throw up a fractured mandate.

Arvind KejriwalP ChidambaramGoa Assembly ElectionsGoa Assembly polls 2022assembly election 2022Assembly Electionselection 2022
