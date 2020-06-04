RPF jawan runs to provide milk to infant; gets cash award from Railway Minister Piyush Goyal

New Delhi: A Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel Inder Singh Yadav has recently shown the human face of the force amid sordid stories of suffering and plight of people in the wake of coronavirus crisis. The jawan went beyond his duty to arrange milk for a 3-month-old infant travelling in the Belgaum-Gorakhpur Shramik Special train.

The RPF personnel's gesture got Railway Minister Piyush Goyal's attention and he shares this on twitter saying, "Commendable Deed by Rail Parivar: RPF Constable Inder Singh Yadav demonstrated an exemplary sense of duty when he ran behind a train to deliver milk for a 4-year-old child."

"Expressing pride, I have announced a cash award to honour the Good Samaritan," the minister added.

Commendable Deed by Rail Parivar: RPF Constable Inder Singh Yadav demonstrated an exemplary sense of duty when he ran behind a train to deliver milk for a 4-year-old child. Expressing pride, I have announced a cash award to honour the Good Samaritan. pic.twitter.com/qtR3qitnfG — Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) June 4, 2020

On Bhopal station, a Shramik Special train arrived on platform number one and Yadav was on his routine duty when he noticed a woman passenger calling him and requesting to arrange milk for her 3-month-old child. She informed him that she has been trying for milk from Belgaum, but could not get it because of which child is continuously crying for milk.

Yadav told Zee Media that on her request, he immediately rushed outside the platform and bought one milk packet. And while entering the station platform, he noticed that the train was leaving and picked up speed. Yadav then ran and managed to hand over the milk packet to the woman passenger.

Notably, the entire incident was captured in the CCTV. Yadav had joined RPF in 2009 and and he is presently posted at Bhopal RPF post.

Indian railways, which suspended the passenger, mail and Express train services from March 25, has now started operating the special parcel trains and freight trains to ensure the supply of essential items.

Railways also commenced the Shramik Special trains from May 1 to ferry the stranded migrant workers, students, tourists and pilgrims across the country.