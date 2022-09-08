RRB Group-D Exam 2022: Answer key used to come on Whatsapp, 6 people detained in Ghaziabad- Details here

RRB Group-D Exam 2022: The solver gang also gained access to Tuesday's Railway Group-D online test. The group had demanded a contract from the applicants and paid a huge sum to have them approved. During an exam at RD Engineering College in Muradnagar, the Meerut section of STF busted the group and detained six people, including the criminal. Six cell phones have been found in the accused's possession. The STF claims that the gang has connections in other states across the nation. Teams are raiding in search of certainly suspected gang associates who have fled.

The Railway Recruitment Board assigned the task of holding the Group-D test to UP STF. For the examination on September 6, different STF teams were deployed in this order. Brijesh Kumar Singh, ASP of Meerut STF, claims that RD Engineering College in Duhai, next to the Muradnagar police station, was also designated as the testing location.

According to the media reports, ASP Brijesh Kumar Singh told that Ashish and absconding Kapil run the gang. Kapil used to take a contract to get passes for five to ten lakh rupees. For between five and ten lakh rupees, Kapil would accept a contract to obtain passes. Rupak used to supply workers for the exam centers, while Pradeep and the other accused used to look for unemployed kids.

According to the STF, Jaiveer and Ankit, who is missing, used to provide the solution keys for the Railway Group-D exams. The answer key used to arrive on WhatsApp for about 30 minutes after the exam started, which he utilized to communicate with the staff members in charge of the testing facility. Rupak has given the solution key to RD Engineering College via Sachin Malik. Rupak used to pay the duty personnel 30 to 50 thousand rupees in exchange for their labor. Candidates used to receive answer keys from Solver Gang via Netrapal.