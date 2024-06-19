New Delhi: A Delhi court on Wednesday extended the judicial custody of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal until July 3 in a money laundering case linked to an alleged excise policy scam. Kejriwal is currently lodged in Tihar’s Jail Number 2. On May 10, the Supreme Court granted him interim bail for 21 days to campaign in the Lok Sabha elections. Following the court’s order, the Delhi CM surrendered at Tihar jail on June 2.

During today’s hearing, the court sought the reason for the extension of custody of Arvind Kejriwal, to which the Enforcement Directorate’s Counsel responded that Vinod Chauhan got Rs 25 crore from K Kavitha's personal assistant through Abhishek Boinpally for the Goa election, reported ANI.

The investigation officer (IO) told the court that this Rs 25 crore is part of a Rs 100 crore money trail, and so far, they've traced Rs 45 crore. The court noted that 60% of the money is still untraced.

The IO added that they are still investigating Vinod Chauhan and will file charges against him by the end of this month. He was arrested in May. The court learned that charges were already filed against Arvind Kejriwal on May 17, and a decision is expected on July 9.

The court was also told that Chauhan managed Rs 25 crore. The ED will file an eighth supplementary charge sheet against him by the end of this month.

The ED arrested Arvind Kejriwal on March 21 and filed charges on May 17. There are 38 people accused in the ED case, including former minister Manish Sisodia.

(Based on inputs from ANI)