RSS launches new Utkarsh app to fight against coronavirus COVID-19

NEW DELHI: BJP's parent organisation Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) has joined the government's efforts to spread awareness about checking the spread of coronavirus COVID-19 and help people stranded during the lockdown.

According to the Zee Media sources, the Sangh Parivar has launched a new helpline App - Utkarsh - to help those who are facing problems during the lockdown in Delhi and other parts of the country. The App was launched by senior RSS leader Dr. Krishna Gopal in the national capital.

While launching the App, RSS 'Sah Sar Karyawah' Dr Krishna Gopal informed that the outfit had recently aunched four Apps and its call centers are working round-the-clock to help people during the lockdown.

The right-wing Hindu outfit had recently launched a helpline number 9650530531 for the people of the northeast who are currently residing in Delhi. The helpline, which is operated entirely by the RSS volunteers from the northeast, has been receiving calls from people of the northeast asking help for their relatives stranded in Delhi amidst the nationwide lockdown period.

The RSS had last week launched medicos’ helpline for public welfare in J&K. Swayamsevaks had been helping the poor and needy without differentiating the caste, creed, culture, and religion. From the very first day of the lockdown, the Sangh Parivar launched the relief distribution drive among the people who were most affected in J&K and other pats of the country.

The senior RSS leader also expressed the hope that the country would soon tide over the coronavirus crisis and urged the countrymen to follow social distancing and other measures suggested by the Centre and their respective state government to curb its spread.

RSS general secretary Suresh Bhaiyaji Joshi had earlier asked the Sangh volunteers to carry out awareness drives about health and cleanliness and also make arrangements to provide food to those in need during the lockdown.

It may be noted that PM Modi on Tuesday (April 14, 2020) announced that the lockdown across the country will be extended till May 3 to fight the coronavirus pandemic, saying the measure has produced a significant outcome in containing the infection.

In a nearly 25-minute televised address to the nation, PM Modi said implementation of the lockdown will be strictly ensured in its second phase and detailed guidelines will be brought out on Wednesday to ensure that outbreak does not spread to new areas.

Some relaxations may be allowed after April 20 in places where there are no hotspots, the PM said. "Follow the rules of lockdown with full devotion till May 3, stay where you are, stay safe," the Prime Minister told citizens.

PM Modi said that India has managed to contain the pandemic well compared to many developed countries due to its holistic approach in dealing with the crisis and sacrifices made by people of the country in the fight produced tangible results.

The PM sought the support of the people in seven areas, including taking care of elderly people, maintaining social distancing and helping the poor and downtrodden.

"If India would not have adopted a holistic approach if an integrated approach was not initiated, India's situation would have been different (compared to many developed countries). It is clear from the experiences of the past few days that the path we have chosen is right," the PM said.

India, he said, received huge benefits from the 21-day lockdown in checking the pandemic, adding that the country has dealt with the situation better with "limited resources". The lockdown that came into effect on March 25 was to expire at midnight on April 14.

The Prime Minister said some relaxation may be allowed in some areas and the scope of coronavirus testing will be expanded significantly.

"Till April 20, every town, every police station, every district, every state will be tested on how much they are adhering to the lockdown; how much the areas have protected themselves from coronavirus. It will be observed.