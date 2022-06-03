हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
RTI activist shot

RTI activist shot dead near govt office in Madhya Pradesh's Vidisha

RTI activist Ranjeet Soni was was shot in the head from behind, from a close range, in the portico of the PWD office.

RTI activist shot dead near govt office in Madhya Pradesh&#039;s Vidisha
Image credit: Pixabay

Vidisha: A Right To Information (RTI) activist who earlier worked as a government contractor was allegedly shot dead by unidentified persons near the Public Works Department (PWD) office here on Thursday (June 2) evening, police said. The victim was identified as Ranjeet Soni (42). District Superintendent of Police Monica Shukla said Soni was a resident of Ashoknagar district.

He was shot in the head from behind, from a close range, in the portico of the PWD office, she said. CCTV cameras at the PWD office premises were not functioning, and police are looking for footage of cameras installed in the surrounding areas, the SP said. ALSO READ: IMD warns of heatwave, heavy rainfall in THESE states- Read full report

The personal rivalry could be the reason for the killing, she said. The assailants escaped from the spot after the incident, said Additional Superintendent of Police Samir Yadav. Soni used to collect information, quite often related to government works, by using the RTI Act, he said.

