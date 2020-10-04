Ruckus outside Hathras gang-rape victim's house; police lathicharge Samajwadi Party, RLD workers

HATHRAS: The Samajwadi Party and Rashtriya Lok Dal workers on Sunday (October 4) scuffled with Uttar Pradesh Police during their visit to Hathras to meet the gang-rape victim's family members. According to reports, the SP and RLD workers were lathicharged by the police for defying the curfew orders imposed in the village.

Considering social distancing and other related norms, the authorities have permitted only 5 people from outside to visit the gang-rape victim's kin at a time.

On Thursday, the Hathras administration clamped prohibitory orders and scuffles broke out as politicians, including from the Congress and the Trinamool Congress, as well as the media tried to access the village. About 300 police personnel stood on guard to prevent anybody from entering.

"CrPC Section 144 has been imposed in Noida, Greater Noida as well as in Hathras and some other districts in Uttar Pradesh due to the COVID-19 outbreak. Considering social distancing and other related norms, permission has been granted for five people, including Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra," Noida Police Commissioner Alok Singh has earlier told PTI.

Meanwhile, family members of the Hathras gang-rape victim have refused to undergo a narco test, saying they only seek justice in the case.

The victim's mother told Zee News that the UP police officers did not allow them to see her daughter's body and perform the last rites. She accused the DM of constantly pressurizing them to change their statement. The victim's mother told Zee News the narco test should be done on those accused who did wrong act with their daughter.

When asked about the audio that went viral, the deceased's brother denied about any such talk with Congress leader. It is to be noted that an audio conversation between the Congress leader and the victim's brother Sandeep has gone viral. In the audio clip the victim's kin is being urged to speak against the police and the government in front of the media and also asked to wait for the arrival of Congress leaders Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi before making the statement.

