S Jaishankar, US Secretary Blinken Meet In Tokyo Ahead Of Quad Meeting

New Delhi: External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar met with US Secretary of State Antony on Sunday in Tokyo, before the Quad Foreign Ministers' Meeting. S Jaishankar said that they had a wide-ranging discussion on regional and global issues.

Jaishankar shared a post on microblogging site X and said, "Great to catch up with @SecBlinken in Tokyo today. Our bilateral agenda progresses steadily. Also had a wide-ranging discussion on regional and global issues. Look forward to attending the Quad FMM tomorrow."

On Sunday, EAM S. Jaishankar unveiled a bust of Mahatma Gandhi at Freedom Plaza in Tokyo's Edogawa, during the Quad Foreign Ministers' meeting.

Jaishankar attended the ceremony alongside Edogawa Mayor, Takeshi Saito, Sibi George, the Indian Ambassador to Japan and other ministers, as a group of schoolchildren sang Gandhi's favourite prayer, "Raghupati Raghav Raja Ram," ANI reported.

Jaishankar stated that this gesture reflects Japan's desire to strengthen its ties with India.

"We have gathered here today because Edogawa ward and Mayor Takeshi Saito have decided that they will build a relationship with India by having this wonderful statue of the father of our nation, Mahatma Gandhi. At this venue and at this park, which they will be naming after him," he said.

EAM further added that Mahatma Gandhi is a global icon as his messages throughout his life are timeless.

"We have to ask ourselves today, why is it important to have this statue here... the achievements of Gandhi have far outlived his times, with the passage of time, they have become more important. What he taught us, was important then as well as now," Jaishankar added.

According to Australia's Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade, the Quad is a diplomatic partnership among Australia, India, Japan, and the United States that is dedicated to promoting an open, stable, and prosperous Indo-Pacific region that is inclusive and resilient.

