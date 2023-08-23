Sachin Tendulkar Begins New Innings, To Now Play As National Icon For EC

New Delhi: Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar on Wednesday began a 'new innings' and will now 'play' for the Election Commission of India as the 'National Icon' for voter awareness and education. An MoU was signed with him for a period of 3 years at an event organized in New Delhi in the presence of Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar and Election Commissioners Anup Chandra Pandey and Arun Goel.

"This collaboration marks a significant step towards leveraging Tendulkar's unparalleled impact with the youth demographic for increasing voters’ participation in the forthcoming elections, especially in General Elections 2024," the Election Commission said in an official statement.

The EC through this partnership aims to bridge the gap between citizens, especially youth and urban populations, and the electoral process.



Speaking on the occasion, Tendulkar, a former Rajya Sabha MP, expressed his enthusiasm and commitment to the cause, and said that for a vibrant democracy like India, the youth play a key role in nation-building.

"The hearts that beat for Team India during sports matches, with the unified cheer – ‘India, India!’ shall also beat the same way to take our precious democracy forward. One simple yet most powerful way to do that is to cast our votes regularly," he said.

Cricket Legend & Bharat Ratna awardee #SachinTendulkar begins his innings as National Icon for #ECI, to bat for greater voter turnout. Signs MoU at an event in New Delhi in presence of CEC @rajivkumarec and ECs Shri Pandey & Shri Goel.



— Election Commission of India #SVEEP (@ECISVEEP) August 23, 2023

CEC Rajiv Kumar said that Sachin Tendulkar is an icon revered not only in India but globally, and has a legacy that extends far beyond his cricketing prowess.

He also said that his illustrious career is a testament to his commitment to excellence, teamwork, and the relentless pursuit of success.

"His influence transcends sports, making him an ideal choice to bat for ECI and drive up voter turn-outs," the CEC added.

The collaboration will encompass a range of activities, including Tendulkar's promoting voter awareness in various TV talk shows/ programs and digital campaigns etc, all aimed at raising awareness about the importance of voting and the role it plays in shaping the nation's destiny.

Earlier last year, the EC recognised famous Bollywood actor Pankaj Tripathi as the National Icon. During the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, former India cricket team captain MS Dhoni, Bollywood actor Aamir Khan and star boxer Mary Kom were the EC National Icons.