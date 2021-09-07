हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Samruddhi Expressway

Samruddhi Mahamarg: Maharashtra govt approves of Jalna-Nanded expressway

The proposed road will intersect the under-construction Samruddhi Expressway which will connect to Jalna.

Samruddhi Mahamarg: Maharashtra govt approves of Jalna-Nanded expressway

Mumbai:The Maharashtra government has approved conducting of a survey for the construction of an expressway between Jalna and Nanded cities in the Marathwada region which will connect to the under-construction Mumbai-Nagpur 'Samruddhi' Highway, PWD Minister Ashok Chavan said on Tuesday (September 7).

The government has also given its nod for preparing a detailed project report for the proposed expressway project, Chavan tweeted.

A government resolution (GR) passed on September 6 stated that Nanded, situated on the banks of the Godavari river, holds religious significance for Sikhs and is like Dakshin (south) Kashi for that community. Nanded is the second most important city in Marathwada after Aurangabad as it connects to nearby states of Telangana and Karnataka and vehicles travel from there in large numbers.

The government has approved to undertake a drone survey for the length of the proposed road between Jalna and Nanded cities, the GR said.
The copy of the GR was tweeted by Chavan.

An agency will be appointed to prepare a detailed project report for the proposed project. The Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) has been appointed as an implementing authority of this project, it said.

The proposed road will intersect the under-construction Samruddhi Expressway which will connect to Jalna.

The GR for the Jalna-Nanded expressway has been sanctioned. Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has been cooperating for the same since the beginning. This will benefit Parbhani, Nanded and Hingoli districts of Marathwada, Chavan tweeted.

(With agency inputs)

