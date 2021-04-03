हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Saradha Cheat fund scam

Saradha chit fund scam: ED attaches Rs 3 crore assets of TMC MP Kunal Ghosh, others

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Saturday (April 3) said it has attached assets worth Rs 3 crore of TMC spokesperson Kunal Ghosh, its MP Satabdi Roy and Debjani Mukherjee in the Saradha chit fund money laundering case.

Saradha chit fund scam: ED attaches Rs 3 crore assets of TMC MP Kunal Ghosh, others
Image Courtesy: PTI

New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Saturday (April 3) said it has attached assets worth Rs 3 crore of TMC spokesperson Kunal Ghosh, its MP Satabdi Roy and Debjani Mukherjee in the Saradha chit fund money laundering case.

Enforcement Directorate (ED) has attached movable and immovable properties worth Rs.3 crore pertaining to Kunal Ghosh, Ex-Rajya Sabha MP from TMC (CEO of Media Group Saradha), Satabdi Roy, Lok Sabha MP from TMC (Brand Ambassador in Saradha) and also of Debjani Mukherjee who is a director in M/s Saradha Group of companies in Saradha Chit Fund case.

So far, properties having a market value of more than ₹ 600 Crores have been attached during an investigation under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

The central probe agency said in a statement that the assets belong to "Kunal Ghosh, ex-Rajya Sabha MP from Trinamool Congress (CEO of Media Group Saradha), Satabdi Roy, Lok Sabha MP from TMC (brand ambassador in Saradha), and Debjani Mukherjee who is a director in Saradha Group of companies in Saradha chit fund case."

The ED is probing the money laundering aspect of the alleged ponzi scam since April 2013.

The Saradha group allegedly cheated thousands of depositors, promising abnormally high returns on investments in its illegal schemes.

