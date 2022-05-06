New Delhi: Sadhguru, founder of Isha Foundation, who launched the global Movement to Save Soil from extinction in March this year, will address leaders from 195 nations at the 15th session of the Conference of Parties (COP15) to the United Nations Convention to Combat Desertification (UNCCD) as the keynote speaker.

COP15 will be held in Abidjan, Ivory Coast, from May 9-20. The theme for the session is “Land. Life. Legacy: From scarcity to prosperity”.

Sadhguru will speak on May 9 and 10 and will urge heads of state to introduce policy reforms in their countries to save soil. COP15 is expected to galvanize member nations to concrete action as the planet races against time to halt and reverse rapid land degradation that could lead to global desertification and soil extinction.

Sadhguru is currently on a 100-day, 30,000-km lone motorcycle journey through Europe, Central Asia and the Middle East as part of the Movement to Save Soil. He is meeting with global leaders, scientists, environmental organizations, soil experts and other stakeholders to press for urgent policy-driven action to save soil from becoming extinct.

The UN’s Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) has warned that desertification could lead to a 40% drop in food production by 2045 even as the world’s population crosses 9 billion. According to the UNCCD, if land degradation continues at current rates, 90% of the planet could turn into a desert by 2050- less than three decades from now.

The catastrophic impact of soil extinction includes global food and water shortage, increased frequency and intensity of extreme weather events and unprecedented mass migrations leading to brutal civil strife around the world in a fight for survival.

Since Sadhguru began his journey in London on March 21, the Save Soil Movement has garnered global interest and support. The Movement is supported by world leaders, leading environmental organizations and scientists, soil experts and several UN bodies. Political parties and leaders from more than 70 countries have already pledged to save soil in their countries. Some have signed MoUs with the Save Soil Movement.

The primary objective of the Save Soil Movement is to urge nations to ensure that agricultural lands contain a minimum of 3-6% organic content to keep them alive and productive. This will ensure global food and water security, mitigate climate change impact and protect biodiversity by halting further species extinction.