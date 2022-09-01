SBI Recruitment 2022: The State Bank of India (SBI) is hiring candidates for the Specialist Cadre Officers posts on regular basis. Interested candidates can apply online by visiting the official website of the Bank at sbi.co.in. The registration process will begin today, August 31, 2022. By September 20, 2022, applicants must submit the application form. This recruitment drive will fill a total of 19 open positions. Candidates are urged to confirm that they meet the requirements for the position as of the eligibility date before submitting an application.

A candidate cannot submit more than one application. If it is discovered that an applicant has applied for more than one position, only his most recent application will be taken into consideration for shortlisting.

SBI Recruitment 2022: Important Dates

The registration process will begin: August 31, 2022

The registration process will end: September 20, 2022

SBI Jobs 2022: Vacancy Details

Manager (Data ScientistSpecialist): 11 posts

Dy. Manager (Data ScientistSpecialist): 05 posts

System Officer (Specialist)- i. Database Administrator ii. Application Administrator iii. System Administrator: 03 posts

SBI Vacancies 2022: Eligibility Criteria

Manager (Data ScientistSpecialist): Computer science, IT, data science, machine learning, or artificial intelligence with a minimum grade point average of 60%. Any certification in ML/AI/NLP/Natural Language Processing, web crawling, and neural networks, together with an MBA or PGDM with a focus in finance.

Computer science, IT, data science, machine learning, or artificial intelligence with a minimum grade point average of 60%. Any certification in ML/AI/NLP/Natural Language Processing, web crawling, and neural networks, together with an MBA or PGDM with a focus in finance. Dy. Manager (Data ScientistSpecialist): Computer science, IT, data science, machine learning, and AI B. Tech, B.E., M. Tech, or M.E. with 60% or an equivalent grade. an MBA or PGDM with a focus on finance and any certifications in ML/AI/NLP, web crawling, and neural networks

Computer science, IT, data science, machine learning, and AI B. Tech, B.E., M. Tech, or M.E. with 60% or an equivalent grade. an MBA or PGDM with a focus on finance and any certifications in ML/AI/NLP, web crawling, and neural networks System Officer (Specialist): B. Tech or B.E./M. Tech or M.E. in Computer Science/ IT/ Electronics & Communication Engineering/Machine Learning and AI with 60% marks or equivalent grade.

SBI Jobs 2022: Here’s how to apply

Interested candidates can apply online by visiting the official website of the Bank at sbi.co.in till September 20, 2022. Only when the fee is deposited with the bank using the online system on or before the deadline for fee payment is the registration procedure considered to be complete.