SBI Recruitment 2022: Registration for 1400 CBO posts to end SOON at sbi.co.in, direct link to apply here

SBI CBO Recruitment 2022: The State Bank of India (SBI) will soon conclude the application process for the recruitment of Circle Based Officer (CBO) posts. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for over 1400 posts on the official website- sbi.co.in. The last date to apply for the SBI CBO Recruitment 2022 is November 7, 2022.

SBI Recruitment 2022: Important Dates

Commencement of SBI CBO application process: October 18, 2022

Last Date to register for SBI CBO posts: November 7, 2022

SBI CBO 2022 Exam Date: December 4, 2022

SBI CBO Vacancy Details

SBI is conducting the recruitment drive to fill up around 1422 vacancies across the country of which the highest number of vacancies are available under the North Eastern Region with 300 vacancies followed by Jaipur and Maharashtra with 200 vacancies each.

SBI CBO Recruitment 2022: Educational Qualification

Candidates applying for the SBI CBO posts must completed have a bachelor's degree in any discipline from a recognised University or any equivalent qualification recognised as such by the Central Government including an Integrated Dual Degree (IDD). SBI CBO Recruitment 2022 Official Notification

SBI CBO Recruitment Age Limit

Candidates applying for the posts must be of 21 to 30 years of age as on September 30, 2022

SBI CBO Salary

Rs. 36,000/-

SBI CBO Recruitment 2022: Application Fee

Candidates belonging to General, EWS and OBC categories are required to pay Rs. 750/- as an application fee while ST, PWD candidates are exempted form application fee payment.

Here's how to Apply for SBI CBO Recruitment 2022

Visit the website of the bank sbi.co.in

On the home page, click on 'Apply Online' given against “RECRUITMENT OF CIRCLE BASED OFFICERS”

Entre the required details and fill the SBI CBO application form

Upload all the essential documents

Pay the application fee and submit the application form

Download the application form and take print out for future references

SBI CBO Selection Process

Candidates will be selected for the SBI CBO posts through three rounds. The first round will consist of online Examination followed by Screening and the final round will be an interview.